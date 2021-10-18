1st Edition of Aaj Ke Karamveer awards felicitates achievers from various fields; political leaders, Bollywood Stars and renowned sports persons graced the event

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI/PNN): The first edition of the Aaj Ke Karamveer awards was flagged off with a grand event on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, in the Mumbai suburbs. The awards aim to honour achievers from various fields like cinema, sports, agriculture, trade who have made an outstanding contribution and uplifted society despite limited resources and support. Aaj Ke Karmveer endeavours to give them the platform and recognition they truly deserve.

Actress Aditi Govatrikar hosted the show, and the event was graced by Yashomati Thakur, Kripashankar Singh, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Bhai Jagtap, and other popular stalwarts from politics, sports and Bollywood. Founder R.P. Singh says, "The idea to organise Aaj Ka Karamveer award came from my own journey. It has been my longest dream to make a platform for all the Karamveer achievers. We planned the awards in 2019 but got pushed due to Covid. In 2021, Anupama Singh joined as co-founder and Pancham Singh as CEO. Yashomati Thakur, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, M S Bitta were also felicitated. We believe that we remain successful in making a solid platform for all these Karamveers."

Rahul Mahajan, Media Head, Prasar Bharti and minister from UP Govt. also congratulated the team, and their videos were played during the event. Two-lifetime achievement awards were conferred to R C Sinha, Ministry of Education and Devendra Pratap Singh, MLC, UP Govt. CEO-Producer Pancham Singh shares, "I felt extremely blessed to be a part of this award. As this was our first year, we had done our best to reach the right Karmveers and Aaj Ke Karmveers too, but every year we promise that it will be bigger and better than the previous year."

