The Hang Seng index ended 0.3% higher at 25,409.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 8,971.40. ** China's economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:24 IST
Hong Kong shares close higher despite China's weak growth data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday, led by energy and materials stocks, even as data showed growth in China's economy hit a one-year low. The Hang Seng index ended 0.3% higher at 25,409.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 8,971.40.

** China's economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. ** "More targeted easing measures, such as re-lending to support green projects and SMEs, encouraging lending to the industrial sector and selectively loosening the funding curbs on local governments, should come in the coming months," HSBC said in a note.

** Energy stocks added 2.6%, with coal companies leading the gains. ** China's coking coal and coke futures jumped to record highs as supply remains tight even though Beijing has ramped up efforts to boost output.

** The power-intensive materials sector surged nearly 4%. ** Tech giants reversed their losses in afternoon trade and ended up 0.1%

** China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, China's industry and information minister said in an interview published on Sunday. ** The healthcare sub-index was up 2%.

** Wuxi Biologics soared 5%, the biggest intraday gainer on the Hang Seng Index. ** Real estate firms fell 0.5% on signs of slowdown in the sector and even as the central bank said spillover effects from China Evergrande Group's debt woes were controllable.

** A former government expert said China could widen property tax trial, after President Xi Jinping on Friday called for progress on the tax that could help reduce wealth inequality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

