Qatar signs comprehensive air transport agreement with EU

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:15 IST
Qatar signs comprehensive air transport agreement with EU
Qatar on Monday signed a comprehensive air transport agreement with the European Union, its Ministry of Transport and Communication said on Twitter.

The new agreement provides airlines with easy access to markets, with fewer restrictions, and has replaced existing bilateral agreements, the ministry added.

