Delhi govt floats tender for 'Rojgar Bazaar 2.0' for job seekers

The Delhi government on Monday said that it has issued tenders for developing Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal, which will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching and end-to-end employment related services to the youth of the city.According to a statement issued by the deputy Chief Ministers office, tenders were floated by the Delhi governments employment department on October 14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:19 IST
According to a statement issued by the deputy Chief Minister's office, tenders were floated by the Delhi government's employment department on October 14. It said that the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will be a ''gateway to access skill training, career guidance and skill credentialling and a mobile app will also be made available''.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the launch of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 in August 2020 turned out to be ''a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi''. ''Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal and no other job matching platform by any state government in India has been so successful. But we don't want to stop here,'' he said.

Sisodia added that the new Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring ''all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its kind digital platform in India''.

As a substantial number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also institutionalise physical centres to increase access to Rozgar Bazaar platform.

