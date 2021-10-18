Govt receives around Rs 814 cr from 5 CPSEs as dividend this fiscal

Left Menu

The government has received nearly Rs 814 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including PFC, HUDCO and OIL, this fiscal year, DIPAM secretary said on Monday. Dividend tranches of about Rs 296 crore and Rs 233 crore have been received respectively from PFC and HUDCO, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:38 IST
The government has received nearly Rs 814 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including PFC, HUDCO and OIL, this fiscal year, DIPAM secretary said on Monday. ''Dividend tranches of about Rs 296 crore and Rs 233 crore have been received respectively from PFC and HUDCO,'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. OIL, KIOCL and SJVN have paid about Rs 92 crore, Rs 99 crore and Rs 94 crore respectively as dividend tranches to the government, he added. As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 8,096 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.

