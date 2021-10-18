Left Menu

CEOs Will Talk at Nikkei Forum: World Economic Revival and Corporate Management in New Normal

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:41 IST
CEOs Will Talk at Nikkei Forum: World Economic Revival and Corporate Management in New Normal
  • Country:
  • Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/-- -23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum, Bringing Together World's Most Successful Business Executives, to Be Held on Nov. 9-10, 2021, in Tokyo- Nikkei Inc. will host the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum on November 9 - 10, 2021, co-hosted with IMD and Harvard Business School. The event will be streaming online from the real venue in Tokyo.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106263/202110081351/_prw_PI7fl_EDo4o7SZ.jpg) Immerse in two days of inspiring presentations and discussions by global business leaders: Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, Adobe Colin M. Angle, Chairman, iRobot Amin H. Nasser, President, Saudi Aramco Hyun-Suk Kim, President, Samsung Electronics Masahiko Uotani, President, Shiseido Christophe Weber, President, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Tomoko Namba, Founder, DeNA Mike Henry, CEO, BHP Jean-Claude Biver, former Chairman, Hublot Jouko Karvinen, Chairman, Finnair Aya Komaki, President, Sanrio Entertainment Bret Taylor, President, Salesforce D. Robert Hale, Partner, ValueAct Capital Kentaro Ohyama, Chairman, IRIS Group Yuichi Kitao, President, Kubota Corporation Shintaro Yamada, CEO, Mercari Kana Bougaki, Co-Founder, Makuake Charles D. Lake II, Chairman, Aflac Life Insurance Japan Akio Yamaguchi, General Manager and President, IBM Japan Asumi Saito, Co-Founder, Waffle Toshiya Mori, Chairman, KPMG Japan Shinji Okuyama, President, Google Japan Reiko Hayashi, Director and Deputy President, BofA Securities Japan Jean-Francois Manzoni, President, IMD Dominique Turpin, Professor, IMD Hirotaka Takeuchi, Professor, Harvard Business School, and others *Honorifics and titles omitted, in no particular order For updated program: https://ngmf.com/ Event Outline Date: November 9 (Tue) - 10 (Wed), 2021 9:00-19:00 (JST) Venue: IMPERIAL HOTEL, TOKYO Ticket: Virtual Pass JPY55,000 (including tax) Organizers: Nikkei Inc., IMD, Harvard Business School Corporate Sponsors: Google Japan, Kubota Corporation, KPMG Japan, ValueAct Capital, BHP Sponsor: IBM Japan Special Supporter: Financial Times For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3oMmBmG 7 Take-Aways of the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202110081351-O1-Qpml0sCl.pdf About Nikkei Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world's largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

Source: Nikkei Inc.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021