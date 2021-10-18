Left Menu

MSN Lab launches diabetes treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:44 IST
MSN Lab launches diabetes treatment drug
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm MSN Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Empagliflozin tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes.

The Hyderabad-based company said it has launched the product under the brand name Empaone and priced it Rs 15.9 and 18.9 Rs for each 10 mg and 25 mg tablet, respectively.

''Diabetes, if not effectively managed, can lead to multiple and severe health complications. With cost burden identified as a significant limiting factor for compliance, we are glad to launch 'Empaone' in a cost-effective manner, making the drug available, accessible and affordable to the patients,'' the drugmaker said in a statement.

India being the diabetic capital of the world with over 7.7 crore people suffering from Type 2 diabetes, this medicine will minimise the cost burden on patients and in turn, improve compliance, it added.

Founded in 2003, MSN has nine APIs and five finished dosage facilities in India and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021