MSN Lab launches diabetes treatment drug

Drug firm MSN Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Empagliflozin tablets, used in the treatment of diabetes.
The Hyderabad-based company said it has launched the product under the brand name Empaone and priced it Rs 15.9 and 18.9 Rs for each 10 mg and 25 mg tablet, respectively.
''Diabetes, if not effectively managed, can lead to multiple and severe health complications. With cost burden identified as a significant limiting factor for compliance, we are glad to launch 'Empaone' in a cost-effective manner, making the drug available, accessible and affordable to the patients,'' the drugmaker said in a statement.
India being the diabetic capital of the world with over 7.7 crore people suffering from Type 2 diabetes, this medicine will minimise the cost burden on patients and in turn, improve compliance, it added.
Founded in 2003, MSN has nine APIs and five finished dosage facilities in India and the US.
