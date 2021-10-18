Left Menu

Exports up 40.5 pc to USD 15.13 bn during Oct 1-14

The countrys exports rose by 40.5 per cent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:00 IST
Exports up 40.5 pc to USD 15.13 bn during Oct 1-14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to USD 14.82 billion, the data showed. India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to USD 33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 22.59 billion. Export sectors that are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products. Cumulatively, exports rose by 57.53 percent to USD 197.89 billion during April-September this fiscal as against USD 125.62 billion during April-September 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021