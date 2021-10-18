Exports up 40.5 pc to USD 15.13 bn during Oct 1-14

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to USD 15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to USD 14.82 billion, the data showed. India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to USD 33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 22.59 billion. Export sectors that are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products. Cumulatively, exports rose by 57.53 percent to USD 197.89 billion during April-September this fiscal as against USD 125.62 billion during April-September 2020.

