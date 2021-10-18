Investors faced problem selling stocks due to issue related to CDSL

Investors of several brokerage houses, including Zerodha and Paytm Money, faced possible difficulty while selling shares on Monday morning due to ''an issue'' related to depository Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

The issue was resolved by CDSL in the afternoon.

Several investors opened up about their challenges in selling stocks on Twitter. In addition, online brokerage house Zerodha, Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of fintech major Paytm, too warned investors about possible problems in executing sell orders.

Zerodha tweeted, ''You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest.'' ''You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM,'' Zerodha said in another tweet.

In a separate tweet, Paytm Money had said investors may currently be facing challenges in authorizing a sale on our platform due to issues on the CDSL website.

''We would like to inform you that there was an issue with CDSL this morning and all brokers faced this. It was resolved in the afternoon and hence you can start trading on our App,'' Paytm Money Care responded to investors on Twitter.

In addition, users of Groww too faced challenges.

''There is an ongoing issue with the CDSL TPIN authorization across all the trading platforms. We are in constant touch with CDSL to get the issue resolved on priority,'' Groww responding to investors on Twitter.

Later Zerodha and Paytm informed that CDSL has resolved the issues on their website and authorization of sales are being processed normally. However, CDSL did not make any comment on the issue.

CDSL, which is one of the leading depositories, allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in an electronic form (dematerialised).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)