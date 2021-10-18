Page Industries Bags the Leadership Award for Green Supply Chain at ESG India Leadership Awards

Recognized for excellent practices in sourcing products from environmentally responsible suppliers and ensuring an ethical supply chain Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Page Industries, India’s leading apparel manufacturer and the exclusive licensee of Jockey and Speedo in India has been conferred with the leadership award for Green Supply Chain at ESG India Leadership Awards. The awards were organized by ESGRisk.ai, India's first ESG rating company which is part of the Acuité Group. Page Industries was acknowledged as the winner for recognising excellent practices in sourcing products from environmentally responsible suppliers and ensuring an ethical supply chain.

Sustainability and ESG practices are embedded in each aspect of Page Industries’ operations and its entire value chain including procurement, designing, manufacturing, and logistics, thereby creating shared long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is committed towards responsible sourcing of materials and resource efficiency across all its facilities. The ESG leadership award highlights various aspects of Page’s FY 2019-20 supply chain achievements. These include OEKO-TEX certification – 90% of the critical fabric suppliers are OEKO-TEX certified, and the company aims to ensure that all its vendors and suppliers get the same certification by FY 2022. Another notable point is 78% of the garment outsourcing divisions are Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP)-certified to maintain a responsible supply chain. Further, procurement from domestic suppliers has increased by 13.6%.

''We are honoured to be recognized as an ESG leader for the sustainability practices implemented in our supply chain. It is our vision to be a leading apparel company through balanced growth with a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainable practices, thereby, creating lasting value for all our stakeholders. To achieve our vision and ensure ethical conduct, it is empirical that our suppliers share our values and vision; and raise the sustainability standards in our supply chain. We strive to engage with environmental and social certified suppliers; collaborate and co-create with them to achieve joint success and long-term value creation. We still have a long way to go and are committed to working with our suppliers on this journey of continuous improvement.'' Mr. Ganesh V S, CEO and Executive Director.

Page Industries has been actively working towards increasing the share of renewables and recycled materials in its production and ensuring that its value chain is free from harmful chemicals and toxins. The company works with certified suppliers and has set standards on chemical usage in all its facilities. In its endeavour to eliminate the use of unsafe substances, Page Industries has implemented initiatives such as replacing hazardous chemicals with safer alternatives across the facilities and supply chain. In line with their commitment to working together with their suppliers towards a long-term, ethical, and sustainable future for all parties, they have established a Supply Chain Standard and Responsibility Code. In addition, Page has prepared a detailed sustainability supplier assessment methodology to assess its critical suppliers’ performance against comprehensive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

''Page Industries Limited has been acknowledged as a leader in Green Supply Chain practices for its outstanding performance in sourcing products from environmentally responsible suppliers. Sustainability across the supply chain is ensured through the company’s comprehensive sustainability assessment program covering all its domestic suppliers. In fact, nearly 80% of their supply chain is Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP)-certified. I congratulate Page Industries for all your efforts in this field,'' Mr. Sankar Chakraborti, Chairman-ESGRisk.ai and Group CEO- Acuité Due to the constraints of the current pandemic, the award ceremony was held virtually with all the participants and delegates gathering online in a celebration of ESG practices.

About Page Industries Limited Page Industries Limited, located in Bangalore, India is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the Speedo brand in India.

Page Industries Ltd. became public limited in March 2007 and is listed on the BSE and the NSE of India.

