ExxonMobil India announces new CEO, lead country manager

ExxonMobil India has appointed Monte Dobson as CEO and lead country manager, succeeding Bill Davis.

As lead country manager, Dobson will be responsible for ExxonMobil subsidiaries in India, the company said in a statement.

''India's huge growth potential and remarkable talent are competitive advantages for the country and ExxonMobil,'' said Dobson.

''India will play a critical role in the global energy transition. I'm excited to join a team that is already contributing to the country's brighter energy future, and committed to finding additional opportunities to help ExxonMobil advance India's energy goals.'' Prior to the appointment, Dobson led technology development for unconventional resources at ExxonMobil's Upstream Integrated Solutions business.

Dobson holds a bachelor's degree in physics and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Since joining ExxonMobil in 1994, he has worked in multiple positions with increasing responsibilities, including roles in engineering, business development and research.

After more than 4 years as the lead country manager in India, Bill Davis will transfer to Houston, Texas, to assume a new assignment in ExxonMobil's global LNG business, the statement added.

