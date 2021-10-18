Left Menu

RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1.95 cr on StanChart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:29 IST
RBI slaps penalty of Rs 1.95 cr on StanChart
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank for its non-compliance with directions related with various issues, including cyber security.

The penalty imposed for non-compliance of the directions issued by the RBI on 'Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions', 'Cyber Security Framework in Banks', 'Credit Card Operations of banks' and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' among others, the central bank said in a statement.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, it said.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, it added.

After considering the bank's replies to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by the bank, it said, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of/ non-compliance with various norms.

RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021