Stray protests, no major impact of ‘rail roko’ stir in Eastern, South Eastern Rlys

An official of South Eastern Railway said that demonstrators carrying banners and flags resorted to sloganeering at Tatisilwai in Ranchi division and Roxy in Chakradharpur division of Jharkhand.However, train movement was not affected, he said.There was no impact of the agitation on the SERs operations in West Bengal, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:31 IST
Protestors belonging to Left parties on Monday resorted to 'rail roko' stir at some railway stations in support of the nationwide agitation by an umbrella union of farmers demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. An Eastern Railway spokesperson said that more than 100 demonstrators gathered at Saktigarh railway station in the Howrah-Bardhaman chord line section of West Bengal and blocked train movement for a little over an hour.

''The agitation took place from 10.10 am to 11.15 am. There was no damage to any railway property,'' he said.

The spokesperson said that four trains were delayed owing to the agitation.

The Samyukti Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, gave a call for a six-hour-long ' rail roko' across the country in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh that led to the death of eight people. An official of South Eastern Railway said that demonstrators carrying banners and flags resorted to sloganeering at Tatisilwai in Ranchi division and Roxy in Chakradharpur division of Jharkhand.

''However, train movement was not affected,'' he said.

There was no impact of the agitation on the SER's operations in West Bengal, he said. Demonstrations and sloganeering were also reported from Mallarpur in Birbhum district and Buniadpur in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

