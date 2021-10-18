Left Menu

Tata Coffee Q2 net up 26.55 pc to Rs 53.66 cr

Tata Coffee on Monday reported a 26.55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 53.66 crore, driven by value-added businesses. The companys consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:46 IST
Tata Coffee on Monday reported a 26.55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 53.66 crore, driven by value-added businesses. The company's consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing. The consolidated profit has increased mainly driven by improved performance in the value-added businesses, the company added. Total income grew by 1.40 per cent during the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 554.32 crore, compared to Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to improved sales of instant coffee in India. Despite challenging conditions of unprecedented freight cost increases and inflationary pressures on input costs, including power and packing material, the firm's overall performance has improved, Tata Coffee Managing Director Chacko P Thomas said.

''Our India Instant Coffee performance has been robust. We have seen stable performances across key geographies. Our Vietnam operations continue to be healthy despite higher sea freight costs, and the order pipeline continues to be encouraging. ''Our Subsidiary, Eight O'Clock Coffee (EOC) has during the quarter recorded improved performance on account of favourable channel mix and better cost management,'' he added. Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 234.20, up 1.65 per cent on BSE.

