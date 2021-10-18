Left Menu

Amazon announces plans to hire 150,000 seasonal employees across U.S.

The e-commerce giant will hire for 23,000 seasonal jobs in California, 6,200 in Arizona and 4,500 in Illinois. Other states include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:12 IST
Amazon announces plans to hire 150,000 seasonal employees across U.S.
Amazon Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon on Monday announced plans to hire 150,000 seasonal jobs across the United States. These roles come in addition to the previously announced 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs.

Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. this year. In addition to an average starting pay of USD18 per hour, Amazon offers sign-on bonuses up to USD3,000 and an additional USD3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, as well as the opportunity to transition to long-term careers.

The e-commerce giant will hire for 23,000 seasonal jobs in California, 6,200 in Arizona and 4,500 in Illinois. Other states include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits. Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods.

Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021