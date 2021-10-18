Amazon announces plans to hire 150,000 seasonal employees across U.S.

Amazon on Monday announced plans to hire 150,000 seasonal jobs across the United States. These roles come in addition to the previously announced 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs.

Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. this year. In addition to an average starting pay of USD18 per hour, Amazon offers sign-on bonuses up to USD3,000 and an additional USD3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, as well as the opportunity to transition to long-term careers.

The e-commerce giant will hire for 23,000 seasonal jobs in California, 6,200 in Arizona and 4,500 in Illinois. Other states include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.