CCI approves acquisition of Hinduja Global Solutions' healthcare BPO services by Betaine B.V

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved the acquisition of worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd by Betaine B.V.

The transaction will involve the acquisition of worldwide healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) services of Hinduja Global Solutions, along with certain assets, contracts and employees by Betaine, according to a statement.

Betaine has been recently incorporated in the Netherlands for the proposed transaction.

It is owned and controlled by funds comprising The Baring Private Equity Asia Fund VIII, which is a fund affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

BPEA and its affiliates currently hold investments in various entities that are engaged in IT and IT-enabled services.

Hinduja Global Solutions is engaged in the IT and ITeS services and caters to customers across the globe, the statement added.

''Commission approves acquisition of worldwide healthcare BPO services of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited by Betaine B.V.,'' according to a tweet.

Separately, the Competition Commission of India has also given nod to the acquisition of Global Content Alpha Partners Holdco (GCAPH) Pte. Ltd. by Starnmeer B.V.

The proposed transaction involves ''acquisition of up to the entire issued share capital of GCAPH from its existing shareholders'', according to the statement.

Starnmeer is also owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA.

In India, GCAPH is present through its subsidiaries -- LearningMate Solutions Pvt Ltd, SPI Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Scope e-Knowledge Center Pvt Ltd, and Scientific Publishing Services Pvt Ltd.