Amfi appoints Balasubramanian as chairman; Radhika Gupta new vice chairperson

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC managing director and chief executive A Balasubramanian has been appointed as chairman of mutual fund industry body Amfi, industry insiders said on Monday.

Besides, Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss AMC, was elected as the vice-chairperson of Amfi, they added.

The decisions were taken by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) at its board meeting on Monday.

Balasubramanian will succeed Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Asset Management Company (AMC), while Gupta has replaced Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd's CEO Saurabh Nanavati.

Earlier, Balasubramanian was the chairman of the valuation committee, while Gupta was chairperson of the ETF committee.

