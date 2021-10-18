MP: Mahakal temple receives offerings worth Rs 23 crore over three months

The famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain received offerings worth more than Rs 23 crore in the last three-and-a-half months after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, an official said on Monday. The affairs of the Mahakal temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, are run by a management committee headed by the district collector. “The temple has received Rs 23.03 crore from entry tickets, the sale of laddus, offerings in donation boxes, bookings for the Bhasma Aarati and through other means during the post-lockdown period from June 28 to October 15,” Mahakal temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said. The highest amount of Rs 8.20 crore was received from the sale of laddu prasad against the Rs 9.47 crore spent on this work, causing a loss of Rs 1.27 crore, he said.

Dhakad said Rs 7.25 crore was received from the sale of the 'early darshan' tickets while the amount collected from the donation boxes was Rs 5.66 crore. Overall, Rs 17.66 crore was spent during this period (June 28 to October 15) on the salaries of employees, sanitation, electricity, security, laddu-making and other works including construction, he said. Dhakad said construction work is underway to develop facilities for the devotees visiting the temple. Mahakaleshwar temple was reopened on June 28 after remaining shut for over two-and-a-half months due to the second wave of coronavirus.

