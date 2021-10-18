Left Menu

MP: Mahakal temple receives offerings worth Rs 23 crore over three months

The temple has received Rs 23.03 crore from entry tickets, the sale of laddus, offerings in donation boxes, bookings for the Bhasma Aarati and through other means during the post-lockdown period from June 28 to October 15, Mahakal temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:17 IST
MP: Mahakal temple receives offerings worth Rs 23 crore over three months
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain received offerings worth more than Rs 23 crore in the last three-and-a-half months after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, an official said on Monday. The affairs of the Mahakal temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, are run by a management committee headed by the district collector. “The temple has received Rs 23.03 crore from entry tickets, the sale of laddus, offerings in donation boxes, bookings for the Bhasma Aarati and through other means during the post-lockdown period from June 28 to October 15,” Mahakal temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said. The highest amount of Rs 8.20 crore was received from the sale of laddu prasad against the Rs 9.47 crore spent on this work, causing a loss of Rs 1.27 crore, he said.

Dhakad said Rs 7.25 crore was received from the sale of the 'early darshan' tickets while the amount collected from the donation boxes was Rs 5.66 crore. Overall, Rs 17.66 crore was spent during this period (June 28 to October 15) on the salaries of employees, sanitation, electricity, security, laddu-making and other works including construction, he said. Dhakad said construction work is underway to develop facilities for the devotees visiting the temple. Mahakaleshwar temple was reopened on June 28 after remaining shut for over two-and-a-half months due to the second wave of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021