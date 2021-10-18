RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in August

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net buyer of the US currency in August after it net purchased USD 3.747 billion from the spot market.

In the reporting month, RBI had purchased USD 10.887 billion and sold USD 7.14 billion in the spot market, according to the monthly RBI bulletin for October 2021 released on Monday.

In July, RBI net purchased USD 7.205 billion. It had bought USD 16.16 billion and sold USD 8.955 billion during the month. In August 2020, the central bank had net bought USD 5.307 billion from the spot market, the data showed.

During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of August was USD 49.606 billion compared with a net purchase of USD 49.01 billion in July.

