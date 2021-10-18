Left Menu

IMF staff, Ukraine reach deal that could pave way for $700 mln disbursement

International Monetary Fund staff and Ukrainian authorities have reached an agreement on economic reforms that will pave the way for a first review of Ukraine's 18-month stand-by arrangement and a requested extension through the end of June 2022, the IMF said in a statement. It said completion of the first review of the arrangement would enable disbursements of about $700 million to the country.

The agreement and the request for program extension are subject to approval by IMF management and the executive board, which is expected to address the matter in November.

