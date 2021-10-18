Central Railway sets up 'restaurant on wheels' at CSMT

Left Menu

The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting, said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:36 IST
The Central Railway (CR) has set up a 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, which it said will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails, an official said on Monday. According to a release issued by the CR, this restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area.

''The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting,'' said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc. The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the ''Innovative Ideas'' catering policy. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.

Sutar said cuisine from various regions in India, continental and others will be available. This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well. The restaurant will operate following all existing COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the Government for Restaurants as of date. The railway has appointed a contractor for running this restaurant at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the dining rates and the menu will be decided by the licensee as per the market rates approved by the Railways.

Sutar said that Central Railway was planning to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri. Tenders have been awarded at six locations including CSMT. Five other locations are Nagpur, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati and Miraj stations.

