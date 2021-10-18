Left Menu

Swiss Ambassador meets Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:24 IST
Swiss Ambassador meets Rajasthan CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday, an official statement said.

It was a courtesy meeting during which the chief minister discussed the possibilities of mutual cooperation between Rajasthan and Switzerland, the statement said.

Gehlot said the state government will organise the 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' summit in Jaipur on January 20-21 next year to encourage investment and the participation of Swiss investors is expected.

Heckner apprised Gehlot that due to the investment opportunities and efforts of the Rajasthan government towards enhancing ease of doing business, a positive message has gone to Swiss companies and investors and they are showing interest to participate in the summit, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

