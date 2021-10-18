Left Menu

Alok Industries Q2 net loss at Rs 84 cr; revenue from operations at Rs 1,905 cr

The Mumbai-based bankrupt company, which was acquired by Reliance Industries along with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction through NCLT-monitored insolvency proceedings, had reported a net profit of Rs 4,798.64 crore in the July-September period a year ago. Shares of Alok Industries Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 26.80 on BSE, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:46 IST
Integrated textile company Alok Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 84.11 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Mumbai-based bankrupt company, which was acquired by Reliance Industries along with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction through NCLT-monitored insolvency proceedings, had reported a net profit of Rs 4,798.64 crore in the July-September period a year ago. Revenue from operations climbed over two-fold to Rs 1,904.57 crore as against Rs 813.07 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Alok Industries said in a BSE filing. Total expenses were at Rs 1,994.36 crore, up 95.80 per cent from Rs 1,018.54 crore earlier. The company had exceptional gains of Rs 5,021.77 crore in Q2 FY21 as the corporate insolvency resolution process was concluded in the previous year. ''Though the Holding Company has incurred a loss of Rs 74.52 crore (standalone) for the quarter and Rs 166.95 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2021 and has accumulated losses of Rs 20,393.76 crore as on that date, its current assets exceeds its current liabilities by Rs 201.75 crore and it has earned EBITDA of Rs 123.07 crore for the quarter and Rs 226.61 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2021,'' it said. Shares of Alok Industries Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 26.80 on BSE, up 2.68 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

