PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

- Asda to take on extra 500 mln STG debt after petrol station sale collapses https://on.ft.com/3lTPwn3 - Zopa announces 220 mln STG funding round ahead of IPO https://on.ft.com/3vqEusD

- UK households to be offered 5,000 STG grants to install heat pumps https://on.ft.com/2Xt06Im Overview

- Asda is planning to take on 500 mln pounds in extra debt and stump up about 250 mln pounds of its own cash after plans to sell its petrol stations to its owners' other company, EG Group, collapsed. - British digital bank Zopa has raised 220 mln pounds in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, ahead of its IPO plans in London next year.

- The Treasury will provide 5,000 pounds per household to encourage homeowners to install electric heat pumps as part of Britain's attempt to hit its 2050 net zero target. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

