Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 382 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday at a record high with Sensex up by 382.31 points and Nifty up by 108 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:44 IST
At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 382.31 points or 0.62 per cent at 62147.90.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18585.00, at 9:30 am, up by 108 points or 0.58 per cent. (ANI)
