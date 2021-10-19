Left Menu

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 382 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday at a record high with Sensex up by 382.31 points and Nifty up by 108 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 382.31 points or 0.62 per cent at 62147.90.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18585.00, at 9:30 am, up by 108 points or 0.58 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

