Mzaalo Powers Entertainment on the Go for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Mercedes Benz

Bus passengers can now access Mzaalo's extensive content via – Daimler India (DICV – BharatBenz) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has announced its association with Daimler India (DICV – BharatBenz) to offer seamless entertainment for all Bus travelers via the In-Bus Entertainment platform powered by Mojoboxx.

Passengers may now experience Unlimited Entertainment with Mzaalo's diverse content in Hindi and 9 other Indian languages, powered by Mojoboxx’s innovative In-Bus Entertainment experience via Daimler India (DICV – BharatBenz). Users can simply access Mzaalo content by connecting to the entertainment section in the Bharat Bus Connect App on their mobile phones.

Mzaalo has over 12,000 movies, which includes the best of Bollywood films, regional cinema, original shows, music videos, and much more, to provide much-needed entertainment for on-the-go commuters. By delivering an unmatched travel entertainment experience, the relationship broadens Mzaalo's reach and enhances its engagement with on-the-go audiences.

BharatBenz – a global manufacturer, operates numerous production facilities and service centers worldwide. It is a full-line bus supplier, with Mercedes-Benz, Setra, and BharatBenz brands covering every segment in the global bus market.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, ''We are excited to partner with Daimler India and offer premium content access to travellers anytime, anywhere. We have built Mzaalo with a consumer centric approach and this collaboration helps us broaden our digital footprint by offering unmatched travel entertainment experiences to users.” Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, MojoBoxx added, “Looking at current times, Passengers enjoy BYOD contact less entertainment on-the-go more than ever. With Mzaalo’s vast library of entertainment content available in 10 regional languages, the in-coach entertainment in the bus segment is all set to be transformed into a joyful experience.” About Mzaalo Mzaalo is a gamified video platform and entertainment ecosystem secured by blockchain. We have created a media platform to build trust and transparency for our stakeholders – Users, Content owners and Advertisers. Mzaalo’s algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent on merchandise, digital goods, games, and charitable giving.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicle - BharatBenz Bus Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells in India above 9 to 55 tons trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis.

BharatBenz staff bus is a new milestone in comfort and convenience. Every seat in the bus is a cocoon of comfort, designed to give relaxation to passengers in daily commute, resulting in excellent productivity at work and joyful time at home after work. Bharat Benz staff buses are now loaded with entertainment features that completely fulfill the commuters’ needs.

About Mojoboxx MojoBoxx is an Indian Technology Start-Up providing digital travel experience solutions in an unconnected environment for Airlines, Railways, Metros, and long-distance road travelers. It holds proprietary carbon optimized hardware that is as light as 181 grams transmitting dedicated data speeds above 70 Mbps for a buffer-free streaming. Mojoboxx In-Flight Experience Platform is the world's first android smartphone in-flight avionics platform and is the 1st ever Indian company to be certified by the aviation regulators FAA / EASA for Portable Wi-Fi Experience Solutions inside the Aircraft.

