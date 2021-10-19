Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat as rate hike risks counter mining gains; Bellway jumps

London's FTSE 100 was subdued on Tuesday, as gains in retail and mining stocks were offset by rate-hike risks, while homebuilder Bellway was the top boost to the mid-cap index after reporting a surge in annual profit.

London's FTSE 100 was subdued on Tuesday, as gains in retail and mining stocks were offset by rate-hike risks, while homebuilder Bellway was the top boost to the mid-cap index after reporting a surge in annual profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat. Miners Rio Tinto, Glencore, Anglo American, and Polymetal International were among the top performers.

However, risks that central banks could hike rates sooner on the back of rising inflation and supply chain pressures weighed on sentiment. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%, with retail stocks being among the top performers.

Bellway Plc jumped 3.0% after a significant increase in annual profits and an increasing its target of new homes for the year ending July 2022. Online gaming company 888 Holdings eased 0.7% after announcing that it expects a negative impact on 2022 EBITDA in its latest trading update.

