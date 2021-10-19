Left Menu

European stocks inch up as tech gains offset losses in Ericsson

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks inched higher on Tuesday as technology shares rose, mirroring overnight gains in their Wall Street peers and offsetting losses in Sweden's Ericsson and healthcare companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0708 GMT, with technology stocks up 0.7%. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell 3% as a hit from global supply chain problems overshadowed stronger-than-expected third-quarter core earnings, while French food group Danone slipped 1.3% after recording rising costs and slower sales growth in the third quarter.

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 was down 2.3% after posting quarterly core earnings in line with market expectations.

