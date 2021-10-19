European stocks inch up as tech gains offset losses in Ericsson
European stocks inched higher on Tuesday as technology shares rose, mirroring overnight gains in their Wall Street peers and offsetting losses in Sweden's Ericsson and healthcare companies.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0708 GMT, with technology stocks up 0.7%. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson fell 3% as a hit from global supply chain problems overshadowed stronger-than-expected third-quarter core earnings, while French food group Danone slipped 1.3% after recording rising costs and slower sales growth in the third quarter.
Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 was down 2.3% after posting quarterly core earnings in line with market expectations.
