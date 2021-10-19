Frederic Gomez & Co, High-level Creative Genius Specialist, Now In India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederic Gomez & Co, a renowned French company in the fashion, beauty, luxury, and lifestyle sector is launching in India with the help of Business France India. They look forward to offering consulting services and sourcing of the best creative talents from the trending European hubs to support, propel or revamp brands in India.

Founded in 2009 in Paris, Frederic Gomez & Co is a fashion, lifestyle, & luxury market expert, launching in the Indian market to cater brand requirements and brand strategy consultancy with end-to-end solutions. They assist brands to have access to the best creatives and C-Level talents in Europe, who have gained years of experience with famous and top-notch brands in Europe.

This international firm has collaborated with established brands like LVMH, Sonia Rykiel and Accor to start-ups in Europe and Asia. Multiple high-end brands like Berluti, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Icicle in Europe, and brands like Elegant Prosper, Anzheng group, JNBY in China, have been accompanied for development and revamping by Frederic Gomez & Co. Considering the vast range of client requirements, they provide made-to-order solutions from design services, sketches, tech packs, and prototypes to recruitment and setting up business units in sectors like fashion, beauty, luxury, architecture, hospitality, and lifestyle industries.

India is a competitive market where famous brands are ready to go global and rebrand with modern ideas. Frederic Gomez, as an expert in this industry, is a one stop solution to help sustain in this competitive market. They have successfully modernized & re-positioned brand images to attract a younger clientele in the lifestyle fashion segment, while maintaining old client base and ensured consistent turnover. Their team has not just helped companies sustain, but match the current market trends like Instagram friendly designs which also resonated with the brand ideologies.

Frederic Gomez, the founder of Frederic Gomez and Co, himself is very optimistic about their launch in India. He says, ''I have shared a valued relationship with India for many years. My team, with its global experience and work excellence, is ready to enter confidently in the Indian market. We have built dream teams with not just know-how skills but also know-how-to-be thanks to our exclusive assessment method for recruitment. We consider ourselves as our customers' partner with the intention of building long-term relationships.'' The brand has had many successful associations that vouch for their quality and discretion policies. One of their clients testifies the experience by saying, ''Frederic Gomez & Co has an in-depth knowledge of the business and our sector with a perfect insight of the client's needs. The talents they provide to us are highly skilled and accurate for our requirements. Thanks to their expertise, unique methodologies and extensive network, they have added tremendous value to our projects and provided smooth implementation at all phases.'' The pandemic has impacted the sector strongly, making it more challenging. To answer all these challenges, Frederic Gomez offers not just recruitment of creative geniuses, but also numerous remote services with proven track record that help companies bounce back. Today Frederic Gomez & Co, with its best practices, is here to help brands revive and grow with innovative solutions to overcome the crisis.

About Business France Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

