Digital transformation to aid India become USD 5-tn economy: Schneider Electric India CEO

Digital transformation will help India become a USD 5-trillion economy and achieve the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) target, said Schneider Electric India CEO Anil Chaudhry on Tuesday.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, kicked off the Innovation Summit India 2021 on Tuesday.

On the first day of the virtual summit, the company brought together key policymakers, industry leaders, customers, and partners who shared critical insights on the role of disruptive technology to accelerate the digital transformation towards 'building a sustainable and resilient future, with an Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In a session of the summit, Anil Chaudhry said, ''India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and digital transformation would help India become a USD 5-trillion economy and achieve Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).'' He is of the view that digitization is crucial in making India a manufacturing hub to realize the i4i and i4w dream.

Furthermore, he said, ''It is equally important to ensure that all our efforts are directed towards achieving growth with sustainability. At Schneider Electric, we strive to provide the right solutions to make our customers meet their energy efficiency and operations in a much more sustainable way.'' A CEO panel discussion, titled 'Powering an Aatmanirbhar Bharat with Digital and Sustainability', had industry stalwarts deliberated on this critical topic. The panel included Anil Chaudhry, CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd, and zone president Greater India Zone President; Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric; Naresh Trehan, MD, Medanta Hospital; and R S Sodhi, MD, Amul.

Schneider Electric CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire said, ''The world is changing at a fast pace and digital transformation is the only path to efficiency and sustainability. Achieving efficiency by cutting carbon emissions is critical to mitigating climate change.'' He added that Schneider Electric is driven by this objective and provides integrated energy-efficiency products and solutions.

''I am delighted to host the Innovation Summit 2021 and welcome you to a wonderful journey of discovering new ways to make our industries, nations, and the planet more sustainable and resilient,'' he said.

Luc Remont, executive vice-president (international operations) of Schneider Electric, said, ''We live in a world that is led by technology and data. Digitalization and electrification are the major trends shaping sustainable future.'' He added that it is a great time for India, as the country celebrates its 75th year of independence with the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, i.e., self-reliant India.

''In the next three days, we will hear from a host of policymakers and industry experts sharing their vision for sustainable growth, the measures that were taken towards the attainment of this goal, and the best practices to navigate the business in a digital economy,'' he added.

In its second India edition, the virtual event features a 3-D innovation hub, showcasing the company's rich portfolio of software, solutions, and services.

