Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 40 to Rs 2,476 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for the December delivery fell by Rs 40, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 2,476 per quintal with an open interest of 37,490 lots.

