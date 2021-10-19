Aqarchain.io to Launch the First Decentralized Real Estate NFT Marketplace

Indian founder Blockchain startup Aqarchain.io will showcase the technology during the Future Blockchain Summit at Gitex2021 in Dubai UAE Aqarchain.io, a leader in Prop-tech, FinTech real estate and hybrid real estate investment, has showcased the first global blockchain powered real estate crowd funding marketplace, where investing in real estate is as easy as investing in shares on the stock market. Aqarchain.io has presented at the first global blockchain platform to offer fractional NFT for properties during Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai UAE held in conjunction with Gitex 2021. Aqarchain.io will enable investors to invest in properties in fractions like shares in a property. The aim is to provide liquidity to the real estate industry by enabling fractional ownership. Traditionally Real Estate investment is considerate the most preferred asset for investment, however the rising prices creates a barrier to entry in the market. This is where we come into picture by offering flexibility to invest in fractions. Waqas Nakhwa, of Indian origin is the Founder and CEO of Aqarchain states, “The Aqarchain.io platform, our flagship product, is a real estate crowdfunding investment platform. Every real estate Asset will be digitized by minting a NFT, This will further be fractionalized into fractional tokens that represent a share in the asset.” Each fractional token of the NFT is one share in the asset. The tokenized share is lucrative for both buyers and sellers as anyone can easily transfer ownership without the hefty overhead costs, coupled with easier liquidation and efficiencies when transferring these shares. In addition Aqarchain.io will incorporate DAO governance model, where owners of fractional tokens vote for the governance of the property, returns on the property, appreciation or depreciation of value, as well as vote on which properties get listed on the platform. Further Adding Mr. Nakhwa states that, We are selling a dream here, people will be able to buy a share in apartment for as low as USD 500 and claim the rent in proportion to their share in the property. We also want to change the concept that buying real estate is complicated and once in a life time opportunity as now the entry is easier and affordable. It will also be a proud moment for the whole team at Aqarchain.io that with the public sale going Live on October 20, 2021, the beta version of the platform will also be released for the investors and users to experience a new way to explore real estate. The platform launch will be done at the TDefi Arena inside the Future Blockchain Summit at Gitex2021 in Dubai UAE. TDefi has incubated Aqarchain.io and has been equally instrumental in supporting the team at every stage. About Aqarchain Aqarchain.io is the AQR Utility Token issuance platform and also a platform that will allow white-labeled hybrid self-tokenization of real estate assets. Property owners and developers will have open access to bring their properties on this platform and use the hybrid self-tokenization platform to mint NFT of the real estate asset and conduct a public sale of the fractional tokens of the NFT. This platform enables complete decentralized infrastructure for the property owners and the purchasers of the fractional tokens. Aqarchain.io is the flagship product of the Smart Chain Holding Corporation. The purpose of this product is to provide tokenization of real estate assets using blockchain technology. For more information please visit www.aqarchain.io or telegram channel.

