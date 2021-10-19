Britain's Johnson sets out net-zero ambitions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday published his ambition to slow climate change by finding alternatives to carbon in every part of the economy, from heating to transport and industry.

"The UK leads the world in the race to net zero," Johnson said in a foreword to the 368-page "Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener". https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1026655/net-zero-strategy.pdf

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)