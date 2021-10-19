Left Menu

Britain's Johnson sets out net-zero ambitions

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:28 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday published his ambition to slow climate change by finding alternatives to carbon in every part of the economy, from heating to transport and industry.

"The UK leads the world in the race to net zero," Johnson said in a foreword to the 368-page "Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener". https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1026655/net-zero-strategy.pdf

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

