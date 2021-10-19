New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Collaborates With Big Basket to Offer Premium New Zealand Products to Indian Consumers

New Zealand businesses to expand operations in India with a focus on the fresh fruits, meat & seafood, pet care, dairy and FMCG categories New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The New Zealand government’s international business development agency, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, strengthened its economic relations with India today as they announced that several New Zealand businesses would be expanding their offer of premium products to shoppers across India. Through the launch of the ‘Made with Care’ campaign and an e-commerce partnership with Big Basket, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) aims to make New Zealand’s premium and high-end F&B, grocery, dairy, and retail-products more accessible to Indian consumers. The products would be available for consumption in partnership with Big Basket, India’s leading online grocery store.

As a part of this expansion strategy, product offerings of these NZ brands will become accessible across several new cities in the Indian market. The marketing campaign will highlight how New Zealand food producers and businesses grow and produce food that is “Made with Care”. The partnership with Big Basket will give consumers inclined towards safe, tasty, healthy, and nutritious produce, access to a selection of premium New Zealand products, all the while raising New Zealand’s profile as a trusted and sustainable global food exporter.

The brands listed on Big Basket include Mr. Apple, Rockit Global Ltd, Fonterra, Zespri International Ltd, Avanza Limited, Quality New Zealand, Addiction Foods NZ Ltd, and Olivado. The product offering ranges from fresh fruits, premium meat & seafood, dairy, pet care, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Further to the announcement, Ralph Hays, Trade Commissioner, South Asia at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said, “We are proud to partner with India’s leading online grocery story, Big Basket. We are eager to strengthen our relationship with India and build a strong, sustainable platform on which both of our nations can connect. In addition to providing an opportunity for our local companies to expand in India, we hope to also build a long-term base for other New Zealand products to establish a footprint in India. We are excited at the chance to reach out to the Indian consumer and deliver the best products from New Zealand.” As New Zealand expanded its offerings for the Indian consumers, David Pine, New Zealand High Commissioner to India, said, “New Zealand and India both have shared a long-established relationship with each other. We have constantly worked towards improving our product offerings for the Indian audience and the ‘Made with Care’ campaign highlights New Zealand’s promise of sharing its culture and products with a wider audience in the future.” This announcement builds on a trade mission from New Zealand to India in February 2020, when New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker visited India to further strengthen political and business ties. The Ministers co-led a high-level business delegation to India to support increased people and economic engagement between the two countries.

The New Zealand Government has always been keen to work with India on global and regional issues, and towards potential trade and economic opportunities. This partnership with Big Basket will thus, augur well for building a better relationship between the two countries by allowing for increased trade.

About New Zealand Trade and Enterprise New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | TeTaurapaTūhono (NZTE) is the government agency charged with helping New Zealand businesses to grow internationally. NZTE uses its extensive knowledge and global networks to help exporters of all sizes make better decisions and connect to the right partners. It also connects international businesses and investors with high-value growth opportunities in New Zealand. By supporting New Zealand businesses in these ways, it boosts New Zealand's economy and reputation, helping to share what's special about New Zealand with the rest of the world.

NZTE works with all kinds of innovative businesses, including food producers, Māori land trusts and iwi, tech startups, service providers, manufacturers and more. NZTE has more than 750 employees and hundreds of private sector advisors around the world who use their knowledge and connections to add value to ambitious New Zealand businesses who want to go global, for the good of New Zealand.

