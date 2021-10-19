Canon India gets future ready: Launches 'Canon Image Square 4.0' store in Mumbai

Aims to launch 50+ futuristic stores across India entailing genre-based experiential zones and providing professional & semi-professional photographers with end-to-end photography solutions MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India today announced the launch of its first innovative and futuristic format, Canon Image Square (CIS) 4.0 in Andheri West, Mumbai. This experience store will bring together technology, lifestyle, and innovation to offer unique experiences to the consumers. With the launch of CIS 4.0, Canon India has embarked on a paradigm shift in its retail strategy, persuading professional & semi-professional photographers to experience the brand's end-to-end photography solutions. The stores will also have service collection and CPS registration desks to cater to consumer demands.

The new CIS Version 4.0 store aims to deliver an immersive experience to the consumers, thereby making it relatable to their existing workflows. Furthermore, it will serve as a one-stop solution for all kinds of photography needs, with a more curated approach of exhibiting the full line-up strategy and exclusive technical support for professional & semi-professional photographers. The CIS 4.0 Stores will include four interactive zones specifically designed for customers to have in-depth knowledge and experience genre-specific photography needs. The four zones that will be a part of the stores are Wedding, Wildlife, Vlogging, and the Family zone, enabling the customers to simply walk into these stores and seek an understanding of the specialized solutions, by engaging in roundtable discussions with a highly trained technical staff.

Commenting on the CIS 4.0 store launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO, Canon India said, ''At Canon, we take great pride in being a complete imaging solution provider, catering to a vast audience across genres. Through our flagship Canon Image Square, it has been our constant endeavor to build customer trust by bringing alive the experience of the latest technology and products to photography and videography enthusiasts. With the introduction of CIS 4.0, we aim to elevate the customer experience by connecting them with experts and getting a holistic understanding of the latest product offerings. Delighting customers has been Canon's primary objective and we are sure to level up our engagement with the launch of CIS 4.0 and continue nurturing the imaging culture in India.'' Sharing Canon's retail plans, Mr. Manabu further added, ''Having established a strong presence in the country through our CIS network, we have unfurled a new chapter in our retail connect strategy. To further strengthen our customer outreach, we aim to launch over 50 CIS stores in the next 5 years.'' Mr. C Sukumaran, Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India added, ''Through the years, CIS stores have been a testament to our commitment to building a strong customer connect and increase the recall value for our products and solutions. In the past few years, we have seen a shift in customer purchase behavior where they are making more informed decisions. Aligning with the evolved needs of our customers, we are proud to launch the CIS 4.0 stores, to give customers a first-hand experience of products that they need for their area of specialization. These new stores will further enable us to gauge consumer feedback and accordingly integrate the same to our product line up.'' Speaking about the importance of Mumbai for the launch of CIS 4.0, he further added, ''Mumbai being the hub for photography and film enthusiasts, we aim to further nurture the imaging culture prevalent in the city through our experiential imaging destination. The launch of CIS 4.0 will further strengthen our regional outreach in the city.'' An interesting addition to these stores that make them a one-stop shop for all professional photography needs is the introduction of third-party essentials such as memory cards, lights, tripods, bags, gimbles, etc. Providing a comprehensive perspective to imaging, CIS 4.0 stores will showcase Canon's entire product lineup ranging from DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, EF & RF series Lens, digicam, and photo printers.

Additionally, to make the buying experience more seamless, EMI finance options will be available at CIS 4.0 stores. Furthermore, the store complies with the COVID-19 protocols set up by various authorities, to provide the customers with a safe and healthy in-store experience by a fully vaccinated workforce.

About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 600 towns covering 18,607 PIN codes across India - which comprises 169 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 283 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner, and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers (Data as of July 22, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

