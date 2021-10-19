Welspun India's home linen brand Spaces introduces air-purifying bedsheets, comforters

Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Tuesday said its home linen brand, Spaces, has introduced air-purifying bedsheets and comforters in India developed in association with Primlab of Spain.

Using Primlab's 'CO2 Pure', a patented 100 per cent natural mineral compound, the air-purifying bedsheets and comforters absorb harmful indoor gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), the company said in a statement.

According to Primlab, when CO2 Pure is added to materials such as paints, coatings, clothing dyes, resins and elastic polymers, it can absorb and mineralise greenhouse gases such as CO2 and NOx ''into a matter that is harmless to the environment and human health''.

Welspun India said its air-purifying bedsheets and comforters are effective up to 30 washes, claiming that these can perform the organic function of around 300-500 leaves each day.

''Equipped with Pure Air Technology, the cotton bedsheets also carry anti-odour and anti-bacterial properties, making them the preferred range of safe and comfortable home linen products for hygiene-conscious buyers,'' it added.

Welspun India CEO (Domestic Business) Manjari Upadhye said, ''Besides purifying the air in the bedroom environment, the bedsheets also ensure a safer and more hygienic sleeping environment, thanks to their anti-microbial properties.'' Upadhye added that through the innovative and affordable range of bedsheets made using Pure Air Technology, the company aims to help its customers to breathe easy and sleep happily.

