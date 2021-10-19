Left Menu

S&P expects weak tourism to weigh on Dubai economy until late 2022

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai is set for a "modest" recovery this year on the back of a high vaccination rate in the United Arab Emirates and limited COVID-19 restrictions, but weak international tourism will drag on the economy until late 2022, S&P Global Ratings said. The economy of the Middle East trade, finance, and tourism hub shrank 10.9% last year, with the coronavirus-driven decline in tourism contributing to 56% of the overall decline, the ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.

S&P expects Dubai's real gross domestic product growth to average about 2% between 2022 and 2024.

