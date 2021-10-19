Availability of slots at cremation sites, burial grounds can now be checked online: NDMC

Residents of north Delhi can now check online for real-time availability of slots at cremation sites and burial grounds, as the area's civic body launched a digital platform on Tuesday, officials said.

The e-facility, which can be accessed through 'online services' tab on the official website of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, will also allow residents to generate ''digital cremation slips'', they said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has launched this online facility to check real-time availability of slots at crematoria and burial grounds to provide civic facilities to people in an easier way.

Major cremation sites under the jurisdiction of the NDMC are located at -- Nigambodh Ghat, Inderpuri, Panchkuian Road, Mangolpuri cremation ground and Haiderpur cremation ground.

Other sites are Mangolpuri burial ground, Mangolpuri cemetery, Paschim Vihar cremation ground, Rohini Sector-26 cremation ground, besides facilities at Satnagar, Beriwala Bagh, and Wazirpur JJ Colony, the officials said.

The facility will really come as a big help for people as they can plan their journey accordingly after seeing real-time availability online, a senior official said.

Nigambodh Ghat and other cremation sites had witnessed harrowing scenes during the second wave of the Covid pandemic in Delhi, as bodies of people who had lost their battle to coronavirus infection, awaiting cremation, were seen lying in a long queue for prolonged duration with relatives grieving, as cremation sites were overwhelmed beyond their capacity.

This online service will help people avail the civic services, Mayor Singh said, adding that the NDMC is doing everything to provide services to citizens at their doorsteps.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the corporation has also launched an online application module to provide permission for display of advertisements on bodies of vehicles such as radio taxis, auto-rickshaws, private buses, operating under its jurisdiction.

He said it is a single-window access for the citizens to obtain the online permission for display of advertisements on their vehicles and added that the online application has all types of digital payment facility.

Goel said it is a step in keeping with the 'Digital India' initiative and to provide municipal services to residents of north Delhi in a digital way.

