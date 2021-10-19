Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever shares decline 4 pc after Q2 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:42 IST
Hindustan Unilever shares decline 4 pc after Q2 earnings
Shares of Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday declined 4 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock dipped 4.06 per cent to close at Rs 2,546.45 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 5 per cent to Rs 2,521.40. At the NSE, the scrip declined 4.03 per cent to close at Rs 2,546.80.

In traded volume terms, 2.82 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 54.31 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

''Lower volume growth put pressure on HUL,'' said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,185 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, helped by good performance across segments and price increases.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,974 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,812 crore, up 11.31 per cent, against Rs 11,510 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

