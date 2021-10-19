S&P expects weak tourism to weigh on Dubai economy until late 2022
A further 30% of the 10.9% decline in 2020 came from the wholesale and retail trade sectors," it said. S&P expects Dubai's economy to expand by 3.5% this year, mainly because of a high vaccination rate - with more than 85% of the UAE population having received two doses - and the easing of COVID-19 global restrictions.
Dubai is set for a "modest" recovery this year on the back of a high vaccination rate in the United Arab Emirates and limited COVID-19 restrictions, but weak international tourism will drag on the economy until late 2022, S&P Global Ratings said.
The economy of the Middle East trade, finance, and tourism hub shrank 10.9% last year, with the coronavirus-driven drop in tourism contributing to 56% of the overall decline, the ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday. "Tourism's contribution to real GDP fell to about 13% in 2020, from 18% in 2019. A further 30% of the 10.9% decline in 2020 came from the wholesale and retail trade sectors," it said.
S&P expects Dubai's economy to expand by 3.5% this year, mainly because of a high vaccination rate - with more than 85% of the UAE population having received two doses - and the easing of COVID-19 global restrictions. The Dubai Expo 2020 world fair, which was delayed by a year because of the pandemic and started this month, is seen providing a weaker boost to the economy than that expected pre-COVID, said the agency.
"We forecast visitor arrivals to Dubai will not return to 2019 levels until at least late 2022. However, in our view, the six-month event will improve hotel occupancy and increase footfall in malls, benefitting the retail sector." S&P expects Dubai's real gross domestic product growth to average about 2% between 2022 and 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- United Arab Emirates
- Middle East
- Global Ratings
- pre-COVID
ALSO READ
At Dubai's Expo, the world's problematic politics loom
Vedanta partners Govt at Grand Inaugural of India Pavilion by Minister Piyush Goyal at Dubai Expo 2020
EaseMyTrip partners Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their IPL match in Dubai.
Golf-European Tour adds Dubai tournament before 2021 season finale