Assam wants Scindia to expand airports, start new flights from state

Sarma also sought the union ministers help in starting flight operations under the UDAN scheme from Assam to other countries.Assam government would send a report on potential passenger catchment area to the Civil Aviation Ministry to consider new international flights from Assam.Chief Minister Sarma also requested Scindia to build a heliport at Haflong in Dima Hasao district for which land would be provided by the State government.The release said that the modalities for the heliport in Haflong have been finalised and construction work will start shortly.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to expand existing airports in the state including the international airport at Guwahati besides increasing flight frequency and air connectivity, including to foreign destinations.

At a virtual meeting with Minister, Sarma pitched for augmenting the infrastructure and expansion of existing airports in Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Silchar, said a government release. Sarma also sought the union minister's help in starting flight operations under the UDAN scheme from Assam to other countries.

Assam government would send a report on potential passenger catchment area to the Civil Aviation Ministry to consider new international flights from Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma also requested Scindia to build a heliport at Haflong in Dima Hasao district for which land would be provided by the State government.

The release said that the modalities for the heliport in Haflong have been finalised and construction work will start shortly. The Chief Minister also urged the union minister for a new airport at Karbi Anglong for which land measuring more than 3,000 acres would be made available.

