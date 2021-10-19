Left Menu

JSW lspat Special Products' net loss narrows to Rs 36.85 cr in Sep qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:01 IST
JSW lspat Special Products Limited on Tuesday said its standalone net loss has narrowed to Rs 36.85 crore during the quarter ended September.

In a BSE filing, the company said it had clocked a loss of Rs 62.06 crore in the same quarter of the preceding 2020-21 fiscal.

The company's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 1,442.34 crore from Rs 957.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenses were at Rs 1,479.19 crore as against Rs 1,019.90 crore a year ago.

In August 2018, a consortium of Mauritius-based Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) and later renamed it JSW lspat Special Products Limited.

The company operates a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Raigarh where it manufactures hot rolled plates, rebars, and structure profiles for the infrastructure and construction industry.

