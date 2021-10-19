Left Menu

Karnataka sets up help desk for people from the state stranded in Uttarakhand

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government on Tuesday established a help desk for assisting stranded people like passengers, pilgrims, tourists and visitors from the state at various places in rain and flood ravaged Uttarakhand.

According to the Minister for Revenue R Ashoka, people, who are stranded or relatives of those stranded, can contact this help desk and give the information which will be flashed to Uttarakhand authorities for immediate action and quick response, an official release said.

The Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Numbers are: 080 - 1070 (Toll Free) and 080 - 2234 0676, it said, adding that these numbers are active to receive any distress call and will function all the time.

