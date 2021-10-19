Left Menu

Senegal seizes record 2 tonnes of cocaine off Atlantic coast

Drug smugglers typically use West Africa as a transshipment point for cocaine en route from South America to Europe In January, authorities in neighbouring Gambia seized nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating in Ecuador. Morocco police on Monday seized one tonne and 335 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.

Senegal seized more than two tonnes of pure cocaine from a ship off its Atlantic coast, the navy said on Tuesday, in the West African country's largest ever cocaine bust. The 2,026 kg of cocaine was found on a ship 363 km (226 miles) off the coast by naval forces backed by air support from the French air force, the navy said in a statement.

The ship had five crew members aboard, it added. Drug smugglers typically use West Africa as a transshipment point for cocaine en route from South America to Europe

In January, authorities in neighbouring Gambia seized nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating in Ecuador. Morocco police on Monday seized one tonne and 335 kilograms https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/morocco-police-seize-over-one-tonne-cocaine-tangier-port-statement-2021-10-18 of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.

