Liquor worth Rs 720 crore sold in Bengal during Durga Puja

The West Bengal government has earned a revenue of around Rs 550 crore following the record sale of liquor worth Rs 720 crore during Durga Puja, an official said on Tuesday.

Alcohol worth Rs 720 crore was lifted from warehouses of the state's sole liquor distributor, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation, from October 1-12.

''It was sold mostly during Durga Puja, which was from October 11-15 this year. Liquor worth Rs 1,306.86 crore was lifted in August,'' he said.

Sushmita Mukherjee, secretary of the West Bengal Foreign Liquor, ON, OFF Shops, Country Spirits and Hotel Owners Association, said that liquor sales during the four days of Durga Puja increased by 1.5 times over the last year.

''Liquor stocks in many stores had gone dry on Dasami,'' she added.

