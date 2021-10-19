Left Menu

Brazilian fuel distributors fear shortages as Petrobras set to miss demand

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras confirmed it will not be able to meet "atypical demand" from fuel distributors in November that has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply shortages in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:10 IST
Brazilian fuel distributors fear shortages as Petrobras set to miss demand

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras confirmed it will not be able to meet "atypical demand" from fuel distributors in November that has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply shortages in the country. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing late on Monday that it has received orders way above previous months.

According to Petrobras, diesel demand from fuel distributors is up 20% from November 2019, a period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while gasoline demand rose 10% in the same comparison. Petrobras' confirmation came after fuel distributors' association Brasilcom said last week that the oil company had warned some of its affiliated companies about a "unilateral cut in orders for gasoline and diesel supply".

The association said the move by Petrobras, which in some cases reached more than 50% of the ordered volumes, put Brazil at risk of potential fuel shortages. Brasilcom added that local companies are not able to buy fuel abroad because prices on international markets are "way above the levels seen in Brazil".

Petrobras said it is still fulfilling its contracts with fuel distributors in line with the terms and deadlines agreed, while also seeking to maximize its production and deliveries. It added that it has been operating its refineries with a capacity factor of 90% in October, up from 79% during the first half of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021