El Salvador's president says Volaris airline to accept bitcoin

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:51 IST
Low-cost airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in El Salvador, becoming the first carrier in the world to do so, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday at an event and on Twitter.

Volaris said in a statement it was working to give clients in El Salvador, which adopted bitcoin as legal tender last month, the option to pay with the digital currency for services at the airport.

