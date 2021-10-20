Left Menu

Volaris in El Salvador set to accept bitcoin

Some other carriers, including Mexico's TAR Airlines in 2015, have previously announced they would accept bitcoin. Chivo is the bitcoin digital wallet launched last month by El Salvador's government as part of its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 00:48 IST
Volaris in El Salvador set to accept bitcoin
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

Low-cost airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in El Salvador, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday.

"This allows us to increase the offering of flights for Salvadorans, in addition to being the first airline in the world to accept bitcoin and of course Chivo wallet," Bukele said in comments at a Volaris event shared on Twitter by the official account for the president's office. Some other carriers, including Mexico's TAR Airlines in 2015, have previously announced they would accept bitcoin.

Chivo is the bitcoin digital wallet launched last month by El Salvador's government as part of its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Volaris, based in Mexico, said on its website that it was working to give clients in El Salvador the option to pay with the digital currency for services at the airport.

El Salvador's civil aviation authority in August granted Volaris' local subsidiary authorization https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-volaris-el-salvador-idUSL1N2PW2KT to operate in El Salvador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021