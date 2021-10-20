UK Manchester Airport terminal closed as suspicious package report assessed
Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport is closed as police assess reports of a suspicious package, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"Terminal Two remains closed whilst Greater Manchester Police continue to assess reports of a suspicious package there," the spokesperson said in a statement. "All flights will operate from Terminal One until further notice."
In a previous statement, the airport said a "controlled evacuation" was taking place.
