UK Manchester Airport terminal closed as suspicious package report assessed

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 01:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Terminal Two at Britain's Manchester Airport is closed as police assess reports of a suspicious package, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Terminal Two remains closed whilst Greater Manchester Police continue to assess reports of a suspicious package there," the spokesperson said in a statement. "All flights will operate from Terminal One until further notice."

In a previous statement, the airport said a "controlled evacuation" was taking place.

