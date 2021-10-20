Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday. U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 02:31 IST
U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday.

U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet. "Facebook is once again pursuing digital currency plans on an aggressive timeline and has already launched a pilot for a payments infrastructure network, even though these plans are incompatible with the actual financial regulatory landscape," the senators wrote in a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

"Facebook cannot be trusted to manage a payment system or digital currency when its existing ability to manage risks and keep consumers safe has proven wholly insufficient," the senators wrote. The letter by the senators indicates that even Facebook's small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet will face scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, who have previously raised antitrust and other concerns.

A Novi spokesperson said: "We look forward to responding to the committee’s letter." Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency project in June 2019, as part of an effort to expand into e-commerce and global payments.

But the project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime and harm users' privacy. In December, the project was rebranded in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval, with its scope scaled back further to a single dollar-backed digital coin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021